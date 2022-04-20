AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Comptroller’s office announced April 23 through 25 as the dates for the 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

According to the comptroller’s website, certain items will be tax-exempt for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires. Texans can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free during the sales tax holiday.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

For a full list of what is exempt and what is not exempt CLICK HERE.