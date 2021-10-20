Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visits Anzalduas international bridge

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited the Anzalduas International Bridge alongside McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s press conference Hegar said Texas is the 9th largest economy in the world. A big part of that is due to all the international trade coming through land ports of entry. In order to improve trade, both the City of McAllen and the Anzalduas Bridge are making an effort to improve border crossings.

“What we are talking about here is more about the expansion of the International bridge and that is when we get into the issues of commerce and trade, so we are really excited about this,” Villalobos said.

Hegar said ports of entry like Anzalduas are the epicenter of both Texas and the U.S economy. But with current supply shortages, Hegar urges the best way to solve the problem is by expanding the Anzaldua International Bridge.

“This is a project that has been worked on for a very long time and it is coming very timely as we get to highlight it as people see as that they are not able to get some of the products that they want,” Hegar said. Businesses are building them and going back and forth. So, this project is going to solve some of those issues.”

The project is aimed at expanding North and Southbound trade facilities at the bridge, so trade can become easier. Both Anzalduas and the City of McAllen are investing $50 Million to make these improvements happen. That money comes from toll revenue at the bridge.

Mayor Villalobos said this type of change will have a big impact on the Valley’s economy.

“Anzalduas is owned by McAllen, Hidalgo, and Mission so it impacts the area but just commerce itself.. it’s amazing what happens to see somebody coming and somebody going it creates jobs and creates stability.”

A date has not been set on when the construction of the new project will begin. Bridge officials said that announcement will be coming soon.