AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado, or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes, and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save nearly $2 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and these include:

household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300

portable generators priced less than $3,000

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are part of the sales price. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles

camping stoves and camping supplies

chainsaws

plywood

extension ladders and stepladders and tents

For more information and a complete list of items visit the Texas Comptroller’s website.