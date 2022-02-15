EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new voting law passed in Texas in September 2021 is already affecting upcoming elections.

For early voters of the March 2022 primary elections in the Rio Grande Valley, and all over Texas, these new requirements from Senate Bill 1 must be followed to be counted.

One portion of SB 1 addresses new rules associated with mail-in voting, requiring a voter ID number to be put on the mail-in application and the mail carrier envelope.

“The most important change has to do with the start of the application,” said Hidalgo County Election Administrator Yvonne Ramon. “But what’s been on the application for years and years and years, did not require you to add and include an ID.”

Ramon said the voter ID number listed on the application and envelope must be the same one the voter registered with.

“It’s always our elderly, our elderly especially during these challenging days of the pandemic, they are the ones that need to be safe and have the opportunity to vote from the safety of their own home,” said Ramon.

On Monday, the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP), MOVE Texas Action Fund, and Common Cause Texas led 30 other civil rights groups in submitting a complaint to the Secretary of State’s office that said SB 1 made for more confusing voting laws.

“The difficulties voters in Texas are experiencing right now were predictable when state leaders voted on Senate Bill 1 and we said as much to the Legislature last summer,” said James Slattery, Senior Staff Attorney for the Voting Rights Program at the Texas Civil Rights Project. “Voters are confused, and we are concerned about the impact that this will have over the next two weeks and into the midterms in November.”

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria and the Brennan Center for Justice sued the state on Feb. 11, arguing SB 1 violates election officials’ and workers’ First Amendment rights by making it a crime to encourage voters to vote by mail.

Other lawmakers at the time of SB 1’s debate said the bill negatively impacts minority communities, residents with disabilities, and the elderly.

“This is truly a non-partisan issues, because in visiting with my constituents both Republicans and Democrats they have both brought the issue up of why is it so hard to vote,” said Eddie Morales, Texas representative of district 74.

“But apparently when they say God bless Texas, I don’t know if they mean every Texan because it’s only certain groups that get to provide the means they need for their communities,” said Toni Rose, Texas representative of district 110.

Early voting for the March primaries is Feb. 14 through Feb. 25 with polling locations closed for President’s Day.

Primary elections are on March 1 and all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 1 and be in no later than March 2.

The deadline to send in your vote-by-mail applications is Friday, Feb. 18.