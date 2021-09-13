Texas Capitol flags fly half-staff in honor of Laredo marine killed in Kabul airport attack

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on social media that the Texas Capitol’s flags will fly half-staff to honor a Laredo marine that was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was from Laredo and was killed on August 26 in Afghanistan, according to Abbott.

Espinoza, 20, was among the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan blasts at the Kabul airport on August 26.

LCpl David Lee Espinoza arrived at Laredo on Friday, Sept. 10 where the family invited the community to participate in the home procession by waving American flags. The family also invited the community to pay respects at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Home on Sunday.

A religious ceremony was held on Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at noon, the church streamed the mass as seats were limited.

The mass was followed by the Military Honors Procession at 1 p.m.

Laredo city council approved earlier last week to memorialize Cielito Lindo Boulevard as Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza Memorial Boulevard.

The flags at the Texas Capitol will fly half-staff until sunset on Monday.