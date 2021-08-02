Texas Border Coalition urges DHS to take action amidst rising COVID cases

Family units wait to get tested for COVID-19 in the city of McAllen. Credit: (Salvador Castro)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Border Coalition Chairman and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino sent a request to the Department of homeland security to expedite the Biden administration’s blueprint to improve the immigration system.

The blueprint, published on July 27 includes different ways the administration plans to improve the system, which includes investing in border technology, modernizing ports of entry, and asking Congress to take action regarding immigration laws.

TCB said in a press release that they support the blueprint, however, they urge the administration to expedite the plans due to border cities organizations are “beyond capacity.”

Some of those local charities have asked Border Patrol to “pause” the release of COVID positive migrants or to appropriately support them.

The coalition also requested the administration to keep Title 42 in place due to a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Texas. As well as requesting that Customs and Border Protection work to make sure that personnel is vaccinated and have enough personal protective equipment to stay safe.