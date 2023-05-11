EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Texas Cook’Em High Steaks Festival will be returning to Edinburg this summer.

Edinburg’s largest two-day Fourth of July celebration returns with a best steak BBQ cook-off, live music, family friendly attractions and a firework show.

“The greatest thing is just the families when they get to celebrate and go out to a free event and have a good time,” Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce said. “Cooks from all over the state come out and compete for chicken, ribs, brisket ribeye steak.”

Country music artist Aaron Watson will be headlining the first night of the festival followed by cover bands Fooz Fighters and No Duh performing on the second night.

Registration to compete in the Texas Cook’Em High Steaks cook-off is open until Friday, June 16. The city is also accepting applications for anyone over the age of 18 to judge the championship cook-off.

The free event is taking place Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at the Ebony Hills Golf Course located on 300 W. Mark S. Pena Dr. in Edinburg.