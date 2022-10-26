BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza cast her early vote in her hometown of Brownsville.

“Well, I’m really proud to be here. I’m the first Latina to ever be nominated to represent a major party as the attorney general. When I’m elected I will be the first woman and the first Latina to ever serve in this role and it’s an absolute honor because I’m from the valley. I love my home and I hope that I’m going to represent us very well at the state level,” said Garza.

Garza is challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton.