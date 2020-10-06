Texas Archive of the Moving Image offers free digitization drive.

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Film Commission (TFC) announced Tuesday that the Texas Archive of the Moving Images (TAMI) is conducting a statewide mail-in event for the month of October.

According to a news release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, TAMI is inviting Texans to submit their Texas-related films and videotapes to their free digitization.

The award-winning Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing obsolete media, according to the news release.

Gov. Abbott says the program has resulted in the digitization of more than 50,000 films and videotapes dating as far back as 1910.

A collection of more than 5,000 videos is available at texasarchive.org.

It also offers free lesson plans to assist educators in using the videos as primary and secondary source material materials for teaching Texas and U.S. history.

To participate in the free event, people are asked to register at TAMI’s website, then mail their films and videotapes directly to TAMI’s office.

To qualify for free digitization, submitted films and videotapes must be Texas related, and participants must be willing to donate a digital copy of their film to the program.

Materials sent to TAMI during October will be digitized in Austin, and then returned by mail along with a digital copy.