Texas announces authorization of border wall construction in Starr County

(FILE — Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley to announced a law suit against the Biden Administration)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A newly signed agreement will allow the construction of border wall on state-owned land in the RGV.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Monday that a lease agreement between the General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will allow the construction of a border wall along a GLO-owned farm tract in Starr County.

“Washington continues to ignore the Biden Administration’s border crisis, leaving Texans no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” said Bush in the release.

This is the latest move from Texas following Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration to complete the Texas border wall in a response to the migrant crossings at the border.

“As the border crisis continues to escalate, the lives of Texans are being endangered and we are at serious risk of losing revenue generated from leased lands along the Texas-Mexico border. I thank DPS for their partnership on this critical issue—working together, we will secure our border,” added Bush in the release.

To read the full agreement, click here.