BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas A&M Rio Grande Valley Advanced Manufacturing Hub announced a partnership with Cameron County schools to get students involved in the hub’s TRAIN program.

The university is partnering with Los Fresnos, Point Isabel and Brownsville school districts to offer courses preparing high school students to gain skills in the workforce and manufacturing industry.

TRAIN program provides training at no cost to participants. The goal is to bring more businesses to the RGV and to develop a workforce with skills in manufacturing in the area.

We want to make sure that our workforce is ready for the jobs that are coming in to this area and also to make sure that companies look for this area to build and settle in,” Rene Gutierrez, Superintendent of Brownsville ISD said. “Our students are going to benefit the most by having those jobs.”

More than 3,500 certificates in manufacturing, cybersecurity, pharmaceutical manufacturing and OSHA courses have been awarded.

Nearly 1,500 students are registered and enrolled for the TRAIN program.