Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas A&M University Kingsville announced Friday it was awarded a $20 million grant by the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to the university’s news release, this is the largest single grant received by the university in its history. The grant will directly fund education and workforce development initiatives for Hispanic students seeking to enter the agricultural vocation.

“The pathway created by this program is one that ensures student success, preparing students for careers within the USDA and federal-level careers in agriculture, which are vitally important to regions like ours,” said Robert Vela, President of Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The grant award comes as part of a $262.5 million investment in higher education institutions as part of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.