MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen hosted its first Aggie Tailgate Pachanga.

The event was held for current and former Aggie students to watch the Texas A&M vs. Tennessee football game.

Adolfo Santos System Promos for the Texas A&M HECM said the event is for those who are Aggies to enjoy food and have fun.

In addition, Santos wants the public to explore the facility and get to know more about the campus.

“We want people to know we are here, that Texas A&M University has a footprint in McAllen,” Santos said.

He said the campus is part of Texas A&M University itself and there are several educational opportunities for people across the Valley.