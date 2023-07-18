HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M School of Nursing & College of Arts & Sciences departments will host a Health Science Career Camp at the Higher Education Center at McAllen on Friday, July 21.

However, due to the overwhelming interest in the July 21 Health Science Career Camp, advisors decided to host a second event on August 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those attending camp will learn about nursing and biomedical science careers, the degree

programs available at Texas A&M University, participate in educational activities and

tour the Higher Education Center including its biology labs.

Biomedical Science classes are available at the Higher Education Center and Nursing

classes are offered online until the School of Nursing building opens in fall 2025.

If you are interested in learning more about the nursing and biomedical sciences undergraduate degree programs and career insights, click here to register today.