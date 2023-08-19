MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to South Texas Health System, one in three people have diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, and half of them are not even aware they have it.

Texas A&M Healthy South Texas has re-started their in-person diabetes education classes.

“It’s a self-management course, it’s a six-hour course, it’s taught in English and Spanish. And we follow you through eight months,” said registered nurse Cristobal Silva Jr.

The program provides participants with a glucometer and strips, individualized meal plans and ongoing support, as well as lab work at baseline, with four- and eight-month check-ups.

“We want them to realize that diabetes is not a life sentence, you know, it’s very manageable disease, you know, with the right attitude and the right teaching, you know, you can live a long healthy life,” Silva said.

Dolores Hernandez says she was recommended to the program by her doctor. She detailed how lost she was when she was first diagnosed, and how these classes have helped her live a healthier life.

“I couldn’t understand why I was so dizzy, why I was so tired. And that causes general fatigue, the dizziness is because your sugar is so high, and your body’s trying to figure out where to put it,” Hernandez said.

“And that’s what I learned that in the class, it wasn’t something I had to research. So, they help with giving you all this kind of like a guide to knowing yourself as this new stage you are in.”

The program also offers medication assistance to help patients obtain medications free of charge or at low cost for most chronic illnesses.

For more information, you can call (956) 668-6300 or visit Texas A&M Health in McAllen.