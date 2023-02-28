HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level due to a threat of wildfire activity across the state.

This week, the service predicts a warm and dry fire environment will support wildfire activity for much of the state.

Now at Preparedness Level 2, the service is planning based on predictions based on fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity and suppression resource availability.

“Agency fire managers continuously monitor conditions and assess needs locally to best position agency resources across areas of concern for a quick and effective response to any request for assistance,” Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

Through Wednesday, dry vegetation across the western half of the state may increase activity in dry, dormant grasses. On Thursday, a storm system and cold front is forecast to move into Texas near Lubbock, Abilene and South Texas.

“Stay wildfire aware,” the Texas A&M Forest Service stated in a release. “If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.”

Chief Meteorologist for CBS 4 Bryan Hale told ValleyCentral the Rio Grande Valley is going to be hit with a double whammy this week. On Wednesday, dry and hot conditions for south and south winds will make for a dehydrated setup for Thursday’s dry north winds.

Additionally, the state is currently experiencing a moderate to below-average drought during this time of year.

“With all the dry grass, we’re looking at a serious situation,” Hale said. “So, be careful and don’t burn outside. If your fire gets out of hand, you are financially responsible for the damage.”