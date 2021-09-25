Texas A&M brings ‘generational changer’ learning program to RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas A&M University announced a new program coming to the Port of Brownsville.

TRAIN, the advanced manufacturing and training innovation program, is designed to help foster the skills needed for employers at the port.

Community and industry leaders will help in developing the courses.

This is a generational changer. This is about getting people trained, getting into good jobs and so immediately in the nect two years its going to have a high impact. Just with the amount of certification that were going to be offfering, but really it’s detting the pathway for people. Mark Posada, Texas A&M, Assistant Director of Engineering Service

Coursework is already underway in area high schools with 12 active classes.