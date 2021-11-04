Texas abortion ban can have long-term impact on women’s health, experts say

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many states are adapting similar abortion laws like in Texas, which is raising questions over the long term impact on women’s health.

“The fact that Roe v. Wade getting overturned is still a possibility in 2021 really is not surprising to the folks that have been watching this debate unfold,” said Dr. Andrew Smith, a Political Science professor at UTRGV.

Smith explained there are many factors on why Texas’ abortion law is still in effect even under Roe v. Wade.

“The court still determined that states can place reasonable restrictions and that has evolved over time for example the standard right now is undue burden,” said Smith.

The Supreme Court heard two challenges over Texas’ abortion law on its enforcement of the law. With other states adapting similar bans, it could mean the end of Roe v. Wade.

“A case coming out of Mississippi that will be orally argued next month and that will be the decision where if Roe v. Wade goes down that’s probably going to be the case where Roe v. Wade dies,” he said.

Smith shared that the end of Roe v. Wade could have dangerous impacts on women’s health.

“Abortions will not end should states outlaw abortions in virtually all cases what will end are medically safe abortions,” said Smith.

Additionally, Smith told ValleyCentral those most affected will be low-income people who can’t afford to go out of state for the procedure. He said this could be a call to action for many people.

“Public officials that are pushing these bans that put these supreme court justices on there that are likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, planned parenthood and the others make sure they don’t get another term in office,” said Smith.

He continued that it is also very important to get informed about what is being passed and who is running for office. To enact the change he urges people to also reach out to their local elected officials.