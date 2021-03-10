Texans 50 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Monday, March 15, a wider swath of Texans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations — as part of the 1C priority group.

Texas DSHS announced Wednesday that people 50 to 64, who account for 20% of all fatalities, will be able to be vaccinated as the next most-vulnerable group.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

Phase 1A and Phase 1B patients have been receiving vaccines since December. The state says it will continue making sure these patients are vaccinated fully.

Texas DSHS reports over 7 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Texas so far. At least 4.7 million people have received at least one dose, while 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.