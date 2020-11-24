Testing negative doesn’t mean you’re clear for Thanksgiving

HIDALGO/CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home and not travel for the holiday season. A negative test for COVID-19 doesn’t mean people should travel for the holidays. Doctors say even the most reliable test isn’t good enough for high-risk activities

People have multiple options of COVID-19 testing, for example, antibody test, antigen test and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Doctors agree that one of the most reliable tests is the PCR.

“The most reliable is the PCR,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez added, “If you have a negative antigen-antibody test and you’re interested in going back in the public, those negatives should be confirmed by a PCR.”

Dr. Castillo says taking a COVID-19 test before traveling for the holidays doesn’t guarantee safety.

“The test for this disease is not good enough to give you that level of security or freedom; it’s not good enough to let you do things that are high risk,” said Dr. Castillo.

He says if people do take that risk then they should try to minimize it.

“So if that space that they’re in is outdoors or well ventilated where its open doors, open windows otherwise the virus starts building up in the air and it can travel further than 6 feet, it could potentially get everyone in the whole room,” said Dr. Castillo.

Both doctors urge people to avoid big family gatherings and take all the necessary precautions.