EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said.

Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday.

“These kind of threats are serious and we intend to prosecute any individuals that makes a threat against any of our school,” said Dr. Mario Salinas, Superintendent of Schools.

Salinas and Police Chief Ricardo Perez will address the threat at a press conference at 4 p.m. at the Edinburg CISD Central Administration Building.

This story will update as more details become available.