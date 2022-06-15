HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June 15 is the 10th year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA. The program was created under the Obama administration back in 2012.

Through DACA, dreamers have a work permit, a social security number, and a driver’s license.

While the program removes the threat of deportation, it does not provide lawful status or a pathway to citizenship.

Texas Representative for District 15, Vicente Gonzalez said all dreamers deserve a pathway to citizenship but it is up to the senate to change that through the Dream Act bill.

“We should have already done this a long time ago, we passed as you know, the Dream Act in the house, and we continue to wait for the senate to do their part and get them through,” said Gonzalez.

Last year, a U.S. federal judge in Texas ruled that DACA is illegal. The ruling prevents DHS from approving new DACA applications but allows current recipients to re-apply every two years.

Maria Castillo, one of many DACA recipients said the program has given her the opportunity to pursue a better life but still fears that someday things could change.

“It’s not a stable program, because at any given moment, you know, they could shut it down and, you know, you lose your likelihood,” said Castillo. “I don’t see how else you know, the program moves forward unless Congress takes action.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is set to hear oral arguments on Texas’ lawsuit challenging DACA on July 6th.