Ten McAllen ISD schools earn Texas honor role distinction

McAllen, Texas- (KVEO) Ten McAllen ISD schools have been recognized statewide after being named to the Educational Results Partnership honor roll for 2019-20.

Credit: McAllen ISD

According to district officials, the ERP honor roll program is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and school districts that are improving student outcomes.

For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes measures of college readiness in students.

The McAllen ISD schools include:

· Achieve Early College High

· Cathey Middle School

· Fossum Middle School

· Morris Middle School

· Castaneda Elementary

· Hendricks Elementary

· Sam Houston Elementary

· Milam Elementary

· Rayburn Elementary

· Sanchez Elementary

“The credit goes to the students, teachers, staff and parents at these schools,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez said. “In McAllen ISD, we focus on the whole child – addressing their academic, social and emotional needs. These schools have demonstrated that they do that to a high degree.”