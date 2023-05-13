PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A temporary shelter at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center is available where people can get some clean clothes, fresh water, and a meal.

It is available to those who have been displaced by Saturday’s tornado in Laguna Heights.

“There are a lot of emotions in here, there’s a lot of loss. So folks are here because they’ve been completely displaced, and have lost everything, some of them their homes are completely gone,” said Valerie Bates, Marketing Director for the city of Port Isabel.

“It’s a very traumatic experience for a lot of these families here and when we do have other folks that were just displaced because they didn’t have any place else to go to get out of the weather. So we have the spectrum but it’s still a loss. We’re here to try to offer them whatever comfort and hope and resources we can.”

One of the questions that was asked very early on in a press conference held by Judge Eddie Trevino, was how long is this shelter going to be up for.

“This is going to be open until people do not need it anymore. So we’re here to serve the community and what they need. In this event, we don’t know how long that need is going to go on for,” said Bates.

The Port Isabel Cultural Events Center is located at 309 East Railroad Ave. and is open. They’ll have proper cots. There’s food and water, there are restrooms, there’s electricity, and air conditioning, so people can be as comfortable as they possibly can under very uncomfortable circumstances.

What are some of the ways people can help out?

“A lot of our restaurants that were geared up for a very busy Mother’s Day weekend showed up with food this morning to feed everybody that was here and that’s continued throughout the day. So our local restaurants are really stepping in. As we go forward, the counties will be putting out information that we will be connecting to. So we’re not reinventing the wheel here. We’re doing what we can to assist the county in its efforts to make sure that if somebody wants to donate something, we can find a place to put it,” added Bates.

There’s definitely a lot of need and there are going to be different ways and opportunities for you to help out in the community.