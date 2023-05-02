SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Upcoming road closures may cause traffic to San Benito residents during the beginning of the week.

The Texas Department of Transportation stated, closures will be located at IH-69E and US-77 northbound and southbound main lanes, between Sam Houston Street and Combes Street.

Starting Monday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 2, the Austin Traffic Signal Construction crews are scheduled to repair traffic barrier lighting in the area between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TxDOT asks drivers to stay alert, and slow down when driving by the work zone.