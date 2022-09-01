CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TxDOT announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on September 1.

The agency’s media release said the inspection will require temporary lane closures.

To reduce the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the eastbound side of the causeway.

Following the eastbound inspection, TxDOT said the eastbound outside lane will re-open and the westbound outside lane of the bridge will close for the westbound evaluation.

This routine inspection will be done in one day, said TxDOT.

All lanes of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway will be open for the Labor Day weekend.