Temporary immigration facility to be built in Donna

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has confirmed the government’s plans to build a temporary processing center in the city of Donna.

CBP said a lease with the city was awarded on January 15, and the notice to proceed was signed on January 19.

Construction will be completed in approximately 30 days.

“Since April, CBP has seen a steady increase of UACs from the Western Hemisphere due to the worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, CBP is constructing temporary soft-side facilities in Donna, approximately 20 miles from the RGV CPC, to ensure existing processing capacity remains.” said CBP officials in a written statement.

In 2019, U.S Border Patrol responded to the record numbers of undocumented migrant children and family unit apprehensions by expanding its former Donna holding facility.

The temporary facility, which was built near the CBP Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge in Donna, processed nearly 12,000 people.