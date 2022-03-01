As the Meteorological Winter comes to a close, temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley are expected to head back up. Winds are expected to shift and move in from the southeast bringing in warmer conditions.

Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will steadily increase into the upper 70s. As the weekend approaches, winds will increase due to a gulf high with wind gusts expected to pass 30 miles per hour. Drier air will settle into the area as well removing any chance of rain.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will increase just above average into the 80s right before the next cold front arrives. The exact timing of the front is still not completely set, but we should see it sometime between Monday night into Tuesday dropping temperatures between 10-20 degrees. Rain chances are possible as the front is approaching but mostly staying along the coast.