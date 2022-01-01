Temperatures expected to plunge with the arrival of strong cold front

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first day of 2022 felt much like summer with record-breaking temperatures in the 90s in the Rio Grande Valley.

However, that will change as we head into Sunday morning with the arrival of a strong cold front that will bringing significantly cooler temperatures and very strong winds.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, temperatures have plunged into single digits in the Texas panhandle and dropping below freezing in northern portions of the state.

The cold front is set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning causing temperatures to fall throughout the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley that will be in effect on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as high winds and extremely dry air will arrive behind the cold front. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph across the region.





You will definitely need a jacket heading out the door Sunday as temperatures will only reach the low 60s in the morning hours and fall through the day into the 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Expect a very cold start to the first official work week of 2022 as the coldest temperatures will be in place across deep south Texas on Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s with the northern rural areas dropping to around the freezing mark.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch that includes Willacy, northern Hidalgo, and Starr counties that will be in effect on Monday from 3 am to 8 am.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week into the 70s and 80’s with skies remaining sunny. The arrival of another cold front toward the end of the week will bring another shot of cool air to the Rio Grande Valley.