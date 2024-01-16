HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temperatures are heading back down once again to freezing conditions.

Many cities in the Rio Grande Valley are expected to drop back down to below 32 degrees in Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy Counties.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the three counties. A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for Starr County where temperatures are expected to drop down below 27 degrees for over two hours.

These warnings will be in effect form 9 p.m. Tuesday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Wednesday will rebound and head back up to the mid 50s before hitting the mid 70s by Thursday. No more freezing conditions are expected for the forecasted period.