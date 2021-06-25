Teledentistry to make dental care more accessible in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)- Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1742, which makes teledentistry legal in Texas.

Texas Representative R. D. “Bobby” Guerra and Texas House Representative Stephanie Klick wrote the bill earlier in the year. The bill passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate in May.

Guerra said that Texas dentists had expressed concern over accessible dental care outside of the office.

He added that the teledentistry law generally follows the telemedicine code, but adjusts it for the dentistry practice.

“By positioning teledentistry in a similar posture to telemedicine in Texas, Texans will be able to receive oral health care in a way that is truly patient-centric, convenient, safe and affordable,” said the American Teledentistry Association.

The bill outline states that dentists will not be allowed to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth and will not replace in-person dentistry. The bill will not require equal pay for telehealth versus in-person health for private insurance plans.

Dr. Jed Burton from Drake Family Dentistry told KVEO this will be a major benefit to people in rural areas who are unable to make it to a dental office and to those experiencing dental emergencies.

This law is set to go into effect September 1.