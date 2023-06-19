HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multi-genre vocalist Hilda Lamas and her producer Rick Garcia stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to talk about her latest project.

“Most recently, we just started the release of my Tejano project. So I’ve got two music videos out right now for Caprichosa and Amor Condicional written by Brownsville native Pedro Marroquin. He wrote them both and he’s working on a full album that should be out either later this year or early next year,” Lamas said.

And of the inspiration process?

“I can’t just sit there and say, Okay, I’m gonna sound great today. I have to just feel it. It’s kind of like I have to be inspired. If I’m not inspired nothing comes out. I wish I was one of those who could just sit there and write a song today, but it doesn’t work,” said Lamas.

Producer Rick Garcia tells ValleyCentral what it’s like to work with Hilda.

“One facet is that a lot of people write songs for her and I will have the honor of showing her different songs. I’ll say feel that one, let’s keep it on the burner, or I’m not feeling that one. When it comes down to it she’s doing Tejano, she’s doing blues, she’s doing country. She’ll be going to Nashville in a couple of months where she’s up on the Josie Music Awards for Best Video, the only Latina there that’s on the running for best video. That’s a very big international award platform there at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,” said Garcia.

Lamas gives advice to those aspiring singers.

“For those who just want to get into the music, just find opportunities. Just look for little opportunities, any chance to get out there in front of the public. There’s always going to be positive feedback and negative feedback and just take it. Take what you can use and leave the rest.”

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.