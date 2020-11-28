Tejano Music Awards to host virtual concert

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Tejano Music Awards is celebrating 40 years and has “no plans for COVID-19 to interfere with the biggest night of Tejano Music,” said in a press release.

Texas’ Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) says the “Show Must Go On” just like any other show biz event. However, with the pandemic still at large, “this year’s event will be a virtual show and artists like Jay Perez, Shelly Lares, and Brownsville’s own Stevie D are looking to capitalize,” read the release.

Brownsville native, Stevie D and The All-star Cast was awarded Best Male Artist for the Tejano Music Awards in 2018. This year he is nominated for five awards including, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Video of the year.

Stevie D is even signed with Freddie Records and released two albums, “De Repente” and “Ahora Sigo Yo.

Stevie D from Brownsville, Texas signs exclusive deal with Freddie Records (Source: Freddie Records via Facebook)

Public voting ends Sunday, Nov. 29 at midnight. To vote visit www.tejanomusicawards.com