PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying several teenage suspects wanted after a shooting at a shopping center.

On Sunday, Pharr PD officers responded to the 500 block of North Jackson Road in regards to shots fired near the establishments at the plaza, according to Pharr PD.

Witnessed reported that after a small verbal argument between several teenagers outside one of the businesses, one of the males pulled out a handgun from the crossbody bag he was carrying.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pointing the gun at an unknown subject as he’s walking toward the parking lot. The suspect shot four gunshots.

Click HERE to watch video. No injuries were reported. Officers were able to retrieve 9mm casings from the area.

According to witnesses, the suspect was seen driving off in a white Volkswagen Jetta, approximately a 2006 model.

The suspected shooter is described to be about 16 to 17 years old. One of the teenagers was wearing a red with a black shirt and blue jeans, the other a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pharr Crime Stopper at 956-787-8477. Calls may remain anonymous.