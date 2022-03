CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames Saturday night.

Saturday night, teenagers heading home from a trip to South Padre Island noticed their car “emitting smoke,” according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The teenagers pulled over and exited their vehicle.

Moments later the car caught ablaze, engulfing in flames.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza shared footage and images of the fire.







Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

No injuries were reported.