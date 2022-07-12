PHARR, Texas (ValleyCental) – Pharr police arrested several teenagers in connection to a series of car burglaries.

Orlando Gonzalez, 17, Kenneth Javier Diaz, 17, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested in connection to a series of car burglaries in southern Pharr, a release by Pharr PD stated.

An investigation revealed that the three went to the area of Sherry Road and La Mora Road and were pulling on door handles. The three are accused of entering the vehicles and taking whatever items they could, including clothing, electronics and other objects.

During the investigation, detectives found $10,500 in cash that is believed to have been stolen from a company vehicle from Hidalgo.

The money was returned to its owner, the release stated.

Along with the money, police also recovered a .380 Ruger handgun that was reported stolen and ammunition.

Gonzalez is facing 15 charges, including: four counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft by possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, auto theft, engaging in organized crime, possession of Xanax, THC, and marijuana, resisting arrest and failure to identify.

Diaz is facing charges including: auto theft, evading arrest in a vehicle, engaging in organized crime and public intoxication.

The juvenile is facing charges of auto theft, evading arrest and engaging in organized crime.

Pharr police is urging the community to be proactive and lock their vehicles.