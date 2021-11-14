Five teens arrested after shooting, fleeing scene

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has arrested five teens after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:54 a.m. the Mercedes PD responded to shots fired at the 300 block of South Colorado Avenue. Reports of shots fired were later reclassified as Deadly Conduct.

Mercedes PD received another call in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:11 a.m. at the 500 block of South Virginia Avenue.

At around 1:45 a.m. police received a call in reference to a stolen vehicle at the 900 block of Alexandra Street, according to the Mission Police Department.

The Mercedes Criminal Investigation Department responded to the scenes. Investigators discovered that the vehicle reported stolen matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle from both Deadly Conduct incidents.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 6:51 a.m. The driver of the vehicle led investigators in pursuit, later bailing out along with the other passengers.

Three male juveniles and two female juveniles were detained.

This investigation is ongoing.

Individuals with any information are asked to contact the Mercedes Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 565-3102. Anyone interested in staying anonymous can contact the Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (956) 650-5477.