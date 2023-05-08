WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teens accused of shooting a friend were arraigned in Weslaco Municipal Court.

Joseph Antonio Baltazar, 17, and Manuel Chavez Rodriguez, 18, were arraigned Saturday municipal court judge Samuel Sanchez.

According to a news release from Weslaco police, Baltazar was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and Rodriguez was charged with tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, police arrived at the South Texas Health Systems Emergency Room in reference to an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound in critical condition.

Police said the teen was in a vehicle with several of his friends driving around the 100 block of East I-2 Frontage Road.

One of the passengers, later identified as Baltazar, was carrying a handgun and handling unsafely, moments later the gun went off and hit the teen in the back, according to police.

Baltazar later confessed to police he was sitting on the rear right passenger when the gun was discharged.

Investigators located the vehicle and found the gun thrown near a canal bank in Alamo.

Baltazar’s bond was set at 50,000 and Rodriguez had a bond of $25,000.