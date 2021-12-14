Teenager shot dead in Pharr, police searching for 16-year-old suspect

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

According to a release, officers were called to 520 East Sherrye Lane in Pharr on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in reference to a child that was shot.

Police located a 14-year-old boy that was fatally wounded in the shooting. His name is being withheld from release at this time.

The Pharr Police Department has identified Jose Avalos, 16, as the suspect in this case. Avalos is described as 5’4″ to 5’7″ and weighing from 120 to 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with red shorts and is suspected to be armed with a handgun.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4700.