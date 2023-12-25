MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old who fatally shot his stepdad during a domestic dispute has been released from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office custody.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in rural Mercedes.

Throughout the investigation, authorities learned the teen shot his stepdad, Christian Trevino, after he became aggressive towards his mom.

Further investigation revealed the teen feared Trevino was going to assault his mom.

“The child was released to his mother pending further investigation,” Sergeant Enrique Longoria with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mother of the 14-year-old reported Trevino had become very angry and aggressive towards her which resulted in her son shooting him.

At the scene, deputies found Trevino with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Trevino was airlifted to DHR Health where he was pronounced dead.