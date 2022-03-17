MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a teenager accused of stabbing someone several times.

A warrant has been issued for Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, according to a press release by McAllen Police Department.

The assault occurred at 4:26 a.m. on March 17 at the 2800 block of Maple Ave. in McAllen. The reporting party said they heard a man banging on doors yelling for help. Police responded and located a man with stab wounds to his body, the release stated.

A witness identified the suspect of the stabbing as Rodriguez. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches in height, weighing approximately 115 pounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.