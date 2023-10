EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a teenager was struck by a vehicle in Edinburg, authorities said.

According to Edinburg police, the auto-pedestrian crash occurred at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday at the 100 block of S. Sugar Road.

A vehicle struck a 19-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries. Police added that no charges are expected at this time.

The case remains under investigation.