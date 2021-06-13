Teen stroke survivor shares his story to help bring stroke awareness

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) — A local mother is spreading awareness encouraging the community to take action for any warning signs after her son experienced an unexpected stroke.

Ruth Cantu spoke to KVEO about her personal experience with an unexpected stroke her son experienced.

“He comes up to me and tells me mom something happened in my brain,” she said.

Cantu said her son, Aristeo Cantu, was fourteen when he was showering and experienced feeling odd from his head.

“That was like a red flag for me,” said Cantu.

In that moment Cantu was unaware her son had just experienced a malformation rupture.

“All of a sudden I could see life going away in his eyes,” said Cantu.

Aristeo expressed his recovery was a challenge.

“It’s a horrifying process to go through a stroke,” said Aristeo.

According to his mom, Aristeo had to be in rehab and learn to walk again.

Aristeo’s survival inspired him to get involved with the South Texas Health System and become an ambassador for their Steps for Stroke Challenge.





Both him and his mom feel there is a strong need to bring awareness in knowing what signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to strokes.

Although Aristeo did not experience any signs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states numbness, confusion and headaches are some of the warning signs.

Part of Aristeo’s mission in life is to continue school and encourage others to put their health as a priority.

“I am glad to meet others, to know that there are others who are doing this movement so that the community can stay healthy,” he said.

Aristeo also encourages others who are in their journey of recovery to not give up.

“Don’t give up, keep on going, and give it your all,” said Aristeo.

Both Aristeo and his mom look forward to continuing to spread awareness and prevention to help save lives.