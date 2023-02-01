HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police.

At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired.

Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in recovery, according to police.

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5940.