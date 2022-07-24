BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Alyssa Gisselle Lopez, a 19-year-old person with autism, has been missing since about 2 p.m. today.
Lopez was last seen at the 1600 block of Central Boulevard.
She was last seen wearing a red dress and walking northbound on Central toward Peter Piper Pizza.
Lopez is described as a brown-eyed redhead. She is five feet tall and105 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department.