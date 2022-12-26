BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a fatal Christmas Eve crash that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Police responded at 9:20 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle rollover crash at the 1200 block of E. 14th Street, Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral.

The vehicle had a single occupant, a 19-year-old man who died as a result of the crash. The man was identified by police as Fabian Quezada.

Authorities said that the driver lost control after travelling at a high-rate of speed. Police do not believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash.