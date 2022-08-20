STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his cell. Gonzalez, an inmate of Hidalgo County, was housed in a Starr County facility.

Gonzalez, was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.