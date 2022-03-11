DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The teenager involved in a deadly shooting at a raspa stand in Donna was indicted.

According to court documents, Francisco Alejandro Castillo, 18, was indicted for the charges of murder, attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons and attempted murder in reference to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 12.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9600 block of Val Verde Road in reference to a homicide. Deputies there discovered three men with gunshot wounds to their chests. The men were later identified as Roberto Carlos Mendez, Victor Manuel Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo.

They were transported to a hospital where Mendez was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

One of the victims told deputies that they had been shot at a raspa stand that was located at the 600 block of Canton Road.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage where they determined a drug transaction took place amongst the men. Multiple individuals were seen in the footage shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Castillo was later identified as one of the suspects who shot at the men. On Jan. 15, Castillo and three juveniles were arrested by HCSO with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Edinburg Police Department.

Castillo has been scheduled for arraignment on March 14.