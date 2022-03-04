EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle struck a teenager on Friday.

According to a release, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a black Nissan SUV on Friday around 7 p.m. on Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg. Police say the boy was running across the road when the accident occurred.

Police arrived on the scene and located the boy and the vehicle involved in the accident.

The 64-year-old man that was involved in the accident stopped to render aid until first responders arrived on the scene. The boy was transported to a hospital for treatment for his injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.