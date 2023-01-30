OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man arrested for driving over 100 mph during a pursuit told police he had “no excuse for driving that fast.”

Eloy Garcia, 18, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff, Eric Garza.

On Sunday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Mustang at the intersection of FM 1732 and New Carmen Ave in Olmito.

According to deputies, Garcia refused to pull over and began driving at speeds over 100 mph when the pursuit ensued.

“The suspect … drove against traffic disregarding the safety of several vehicles on the roadway,” the release stated.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop at the 9600 block of Anacua Dr., deputies spoke with Garcia who said he was going to Stripes and was not thinking straight.

“I had no excuse for driving that fast,” Garcia said according to deputies.

He was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.